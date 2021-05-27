Refinitiv head David Craig to leave LSEG

With credit to David, he took a long term view when he first recruited Andrea. Her appointment reflects the leadership bench strength in place across LSEG and our emphasis on developing strong talent.

Andrea Remyn Stone will take his place as Group Head, Data & Analytics form 1 July, 2021. Stone currently serves as Chief Product Officer, Data & Analytics and works closely with Craig on a smooth transition in the coming moments.

I want to thank David for his partnership in driving the acquisition to completion and his valuable contribution to the integration, which is progressing at pace. I am delighted we have a world class executive of Andrea’s calibre to further develop our data, analytics and index capabilities.

London Stock Exchange Group has revealed following the integration of Refinitiv , David Craig plans to leave the Group at the end of 2021.

Andrea Remyn Stone, Chief Product Officer, Data & Analytics stated:

As the global financial community faces rapid change, we are uniquely positioned to partner with our customers to deliver the innovative data, analytics and investment insight solutions they need.

Craig will operate in an advisory capacity until the end of his term.

David Craig, Group Head of Data & Analytics and CEO, Refinitiv said:

It has been a privilege to lead the change and innovation in the Refinitiv business for the last nine and a half years. I am humbled by the commitment and hard work of our people and the partnership with the financial industry throughout this time, especially during the COVID-19 crisis. From the original separation out of Thomson Reuters to completing the sale of Refinitiv earlier this year, I am enormously proud of everything we have achieved and the potential for the business as part of LSEG. Now, with the integration firmly on track and a strong performance in our first quarter as a combined business, I will support Andrea with the leadership transition we have been preparing for.

Refinitiv recently announced a partnership with MarketsMojo to expand its global reach. Refinitiv provides comprehensive analytics, tools and data to India’s first algorithm-based Fintech research platform, MarketsMojo, as it works to help expand the company’s stock market advisory services and broaden its worldwide range.