Tradefeedr hires Tim Cartledge as chief data officer

Independent FX Data Analytics Platform Tradefeedr today announced that Tim Cartledge has joined as Chief Data Officer.
Cartledge brings over 25 years of experience in financial markets and more than 20 years in electronic markets.
Tim Cartledge commented:
Joining and investing in Tradefeedr was an obvious decision for me, having seen the value that clients and Liquidity Providers have for the firm’s trading data and analytics service
Most recently, he served as Head of EBS at CME Group. He has also spent 11 years at Barclays Bank, initially founding the BARX FX electronic trading business. After that, he became Global Head of FICC Electronic Trading. Cartledge was also previously a member of Tradefeedr’s Client Advisory Group.
Additionally, the announcement noted that the family office of Cartledge, Alphaview Limited, will make a $1 million investment in Tradefeedr. He will consequently join the company board.
In the early 2000s I was one of the pioneers using analytics to revolutionise FX trading at banks, an approach that continued during my time at EBS with the EBS Direct analytics suite
He added:
Demand for trading data handling and analytics continues to grow, from TCA, to best execution and liquidity management, across the sell-side, buy-side, regional banks, hedge funds, brokers, and central banks. Looking forward I expect trading firms of all sizes to connect to Tradefeedr so that they can focus their trading on data driven decision making.
