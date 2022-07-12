Tradefeedr hires Tim Cartledge as chief data officer

Independent FX Data Analytics Platform Tradefeedr today announced that Tim Cartledge has joined as Chief Data Officer.

Cartledge brings over 25 years of experience in financial markets and more than 20 years in electronic markets.

Tim Cartledge commented:

Joining and investing in Tradefeedr was an obvious decision for me, having seen the value that clients and Liquidity Providers have for the firm’s trading data and analytics service

Most recently, he served as Head of EBS at CME Group. He has also spent 11 years at Barclays Bank, initially founding the BARX FX electronic trading business. After that, he became Global Head of FICC Electronic Trading. Cartledge was also previously a member of Tradefeedr’s Client Advisory Group.