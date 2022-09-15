Alexis Fauth joins Tradefeedr as Head of Data Science and Client Analytics

Many of our clients and Liquidity Providers want to gain further insights into their data to optimise trading strategies and better manage relationships. Our aim is to build on our leading position in data analytics and develop new advanced tools which help our clients and Liquidity Providers to enable data-driven decision making.

Independent FX Data Analytics Platform Tradefeedr today revealed that it has hired Alexis Fauth as Head of Data Science and Client Analytics. In his new position, Fauth is responsible for identifying and developing a wide range of new tools for clients, allowing them to gain further insights from their data and to optimise their trading.

Fauth brings to his new role an extensive experience developing trading and analytics frameworks in FX, Fixed Income and Futures. He joins Tradefeedr from Citi where he served as Global Head of FX Data Science, developing client optimisation strategy models.

Before Citi, he worked as Quantitative Analyst at S&P, where he led a team which developed XVA models for Fixed Income, hybrid derivatives pricing, and counterparty credit risk models. Fauth holds a PhD in Applied Mathematics from Panthéon-Sorbonne University, as well as a Masters degree in Probability and Statistics.

Alexei Jiltsov, Co-Founder of Tradefeedr, added:

We are delighted to welcome Alexis to Tradefeedr. He brings an in-depth knowledge of applying data science to financial markets, combined with an understanding of the needs of FX market participants. As our network grows and more trading data is acquired, we continue to add new advanced analytical services so that clients can maximise the value of their data.

Tradefeedr’s data analytics network includes 20 sell-side clients, over 50 major buy-side firms and 10 trading platforms.

Earlier in July, the firm hired Tim Cartledge as chief data officer.