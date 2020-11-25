Prime brokerage CFH teams up with Finstek

Multi-asset prime brokerage and liquidity provider CFH today announced their partnership with aggregation and bridging technology provider Finstek. This collaboration and integration creates a cost-efficient solution for MT4 and MT5 brokers to receive liquidity provided by CFH.

The Finstek Aggregator bridges the gap between platforms, institutional brokerages and liquidity providers like CFH, it enables brokers to control all aspects of their trading environment, with high-customisation capabilities, low latency and scalability. Finstek efficiently connects multiple liquidity streams with trading platforms to deliver a high-performing ecosystem.