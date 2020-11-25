Prime brokerage CFH teams up with Finstek

Multi-asset prime brokerage and liquidity provider CFH today announced their partnership with aggregation and bridging technology provider Finstek. This collaboration and integration creates a cost-efficient solution for MT4 and MT5 brokers to receive liquidity provided by CFH.
The Finstek Aggregator bridges the gap between platforms, institutional brokerages and liquidity providers like CFH, it enables brokers to control all aspects of their trading environment, with high-customisation capabilities, low latency and scalability. Finstek efficiently connects multiple liquidity streams with trading platforms to deliver a high-performing ecosystem.
We are excited to partner with Finstek to provide the latest piece of technology within the aggregation and bridging space and bundle it with our bespoke liquidity resulting in the most cost-efficient solution to date for MT4 and MT5 brokers.
Mikhail Yakutovich CEO of Finstek added:
We are proud to have earned the trust and confidence of such a well-established and respected top tier Prime Broker like CFH and look forward to delivering a competitive and superior product together with excellent service. Collaboration between our teams and our ability to customise to meet their specific business needs ensured we could deliver on CFH’s requirements.
Finstek Chairman Ashraf Abid commented:
We are delighted to form this strategic partnership with CFH and I want to thank the teams on both sides for their expertise, dedication and professionalism. If 2020 has shown us anything, it is that efficiency and technology are essential to deal with the never-ending challenges facing the brokerage industry, and that brokers must ensure they can offer future-proofed, scalable technology solutions to their clients.