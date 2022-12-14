Nomura opens a Dubai branch, expands Wealth Management business in the Middle East

Global financial services company Nomura has announced it plans to open a Nomura Singapore Limited office at the Dubai International Financial Centre, United Arab Emirates. The new branch aims to expand the scope of the company’s International Wealth Management business in the Middle East.

Nomura has secured an in-principle approvals from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, as well as from the Dubai Financial Services Authority. The company can now open its wealth management relationship centre in the Middle East and start operations on receipt of the DFSA license.

With its entrance in this market, Nomura’s new whole owned subsidiary aims to broaden its coverage if the wealthiest consumers in China, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. Customers in these markets are currently served by private bankers based in Singapore and Hong Kong.