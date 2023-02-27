DKK Partners expand operations in Dubai

DKK Partners, a fintech company that specializes in foreign exchange (FX) liquidity and emerging markets (EM), has launched an office in Dubai.

The new office, located in the Dubai World Trade Centre, will serve as a central hub for DKK in the region, providing better access to trade corridors in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

The expansion will be led by experienced senior associates from the region who have Tier 1 banking experience in forex, trade finance, and structured products. Currently, the day-to-day team is comprised of three full-time staff members, headed by Asia Salvatore, with plans to hire more staff later this year.