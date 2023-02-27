DKK Partners expand operations in Dubai

DKK Partners, a fintech company that specializes in foreign exchange (FX) liquidity and emerging markets (EM), has launched an office in Dubai.
The new office, located in the Dubai World Trade Centre, will serve as a central hub for DKK in the region, providing better access to trade corridors in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.
The expansion will be led by experienced senior associates from the region who have Tier 1 banking experience in forex, trade finance, and structured products. Currently, the day-to-day team is comprised of three full-time staff members, headed by Asia Salvatore, with plans to hire more staff later this year.
DKK’s Dubai operation has already secured its World Trade Centre Free Zone license and plans to obtain virtual assets licenses through VARA (Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority) in the near future. It will immediately begin trading and enable local businesses and the local economy to access FX services.
Asia Salvatore, Head of Sales for DKK in Dubai, said:
We are excited to launch in Dubai and bring our mastery of FX to empower businesses and financial institutions who have previously lacked access to high quality solutions. Dubai is a land of opportunities and DKK is perfectly poised to get out there and make a splash in the market.”
Khalid Talukder, Co-Founder & CEO of DKK Partners, commented:
DKK has achieved fantastic growth over the past year and launching in Dubai is a natural step to continue our expansion and evolution as a frontier markets currency trading house. We have a passionate team with extensive knowledge of the local market ready to hit the ground running and deliver high quality FX services to the region.
