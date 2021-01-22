Monex launches Sustainable Finance department and Climate Impact fund

Monex Group, Inc. today announced it has established a the Sustainable Finance Department in its Tokyo subsidiary Monex, Inc and the launch of the Monex Climate Impact Fund planned for March this year.
In the announcement, Monex Group notes that the ESG activities are an integral part of day-to-day business. The company has set up an ESG Promotion Secretariat internally to contribute to medium- and long-term improvement of corporate value.
With the creation of the Sustainable Finance Department and the Monex Climate Impact Fund, Monex Group’s goal is to meet ESG financial investor needs. The company is going to focus on solutions to environmental issues, one of the largest pillars of ESG targets. Monex Group will develop sustainable finance solutions for a broader range of clients, not only retail networks, but also end-money investors, as institutional investors play a singificant role in the ESG financial investment field.
Socially responsible investments following the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment exceeded $80 trillion in 2018 and Japan’s sustainable investments rose 360% from 2016 to 2018 compared to the global average of 34%. At the G20 Riyadh Summit in November 2020, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga expressed that his determination to achieve carbon neutrality with virtually zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 as an international commitment.
Monex Group shows commitment to providing smart sustainable finance solutions which support both social needs and rapidly growing investor needs, and to contribute further to leading “Solutions for the Earth” through innovation.
Monex Group’s sustainable finance initiatives will have a full scope of new activities with a positive impact on environment and society, including:
Monex Climate Impact Fund, which focuses on global renewable energy solutions and green tech startups. The fund’s energy experts will primarily focus on impact investment while optimizing returns along with the life cycle of underlying real assets, but will also invest in green tech startups.
Monex eGreen Fintech, at the heart of our sustainable finance initiatives, will pave the way to further digital ESG innovation through an asset tracking and monitoring platform developed to ensure transparent and tamper-proof reporting of the environmental impact of each portfolio asset, leveraging advances in blockchain, AI and other state-of-the-art technologies.
Innovative sustainable finance products offering sourced out of various global ESG underlying assets to match client needs according to their risk/return profile targets.