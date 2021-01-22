Monex launches Sustainable Finance department and Climate Impact fund

Monex Group, Inc. today announced it has established a the Sustainable Finance Department in its Tokyo subsidiary Monex, Inc and the launch of the Monex Climate Impact Fund planned for March this year.

In the announcement, Monex Group notes that the ESG activities are an integral part of day-to-day business. The company has set up an ESG Promotion Secretariat internally to contribute to medium- and long-term improvement of corporate value.

With the creation of the Sustainable Finance Department and the Monex Climate Impact Fund, Monex Group’s goal is to meet ESG financial investor needs. The company is going to focus on solutions to environmental issues, one of the largest pillars of ESG targets. Monex Group will develop sustainable finance solutions for a broader range of clients, not only retail networks, but also end-money investors, as institutional investors play a singificant role in the ESG financial investment field.