Monex to introduce margin account services for US equities

Japan-based financial services company Monex Group today revealed it is launching new margin account services offering for US-based equities. The official announcement detailed that the new instruments will be available from 23 January 2023.

The Group has partnered with US-based group company, TradeStation, to offer US equity trading services, setting it apart from other Japanese online securities. For instance, Monex offers extended-hours trading, as well as free real-time stock price quotes and trailing stop orders.

In 2022, Monex added the Earnings Report Flash feature, which visually displays information on US company financial results soon after the announcements.