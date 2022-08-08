Monex Group to be Added to the Nikkei Index 400

Tokyo, Japan-based financial services firm Monex Group announced Monday that it will be incorporated into the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 and JPX-Nikkei Mid and Small Cap Index starting August 31, 2022.
Listed primarily in Tokyo, Monex said its shares will be added to the indexes, which are stock price indices calculated by JPX Research Institute and Nihon Keizai Shimbun, Inc.
Monex, an online trading brokerage, was founded and is currently led by Oki Matsumoto.
The JPX-Nikkei 400 index, which tracks the return of 400 Japanese companies listed on the TYO, or in other words, the Tokyo stock exchange, is comprised of stocks with a high appeal to investors. Those companies in the index have to meet global investment requirement standards, including efficient use of capital and investor-focused management perspectives. They are selected for the index based on their equity return and operational results.
On the other hand, the JPX-Nikkei Mid and Small Cap Index comprises companies with middle and small market capitalizations, making up the majority of firms in Japan. In addition, they are also selected based on their shareholder appeal and have to adhere to similar standards as companies in the Nikkei 400.
Last month, Monex revealed it had been selected for the first time to be included in the MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index, the FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index, the MSCI Japan Equity Women’s Activity Index (WIN), and the S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index.
However, they said:
The Company expects that the selection in the JPX-Nikkei Index 400, a leading stock price index, and the inclusion in the four ESG indices will contribute to the stabilization of the company’s stock price.
Looking ahead, Monex said it will “strive” to achieve further earnings growth and capital efficiency to encourage more investors to invest. In addition, it seeks to expand its business while focusing on ESG initiatives “to achieve long-term and sustainable growth in corporate value.”
Having gained a degree in economics, Alan entered the world of financial services starting his career in London and then moving to New York for a number of years. His first post at a City bank saw him establish a reputation as an forex trader. Having recently returned from New York after eight successful years, Alan is now a prosperous trader in his own right concentrating on commodities and forex.