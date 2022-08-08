Monex Group to be Added to the Nikkei Index 400

Tokyo, Japan-based financial services firm Monex Group announced Monday that it will be incorporated into the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 and JPX-Nikkei Mid and Small Cap Index starting August 31, 2022.

Listed primarily in Tokyo, Monex said its shares will be added to the indexes, which are stock price indices calculated by JPX Research Institute and Nihon Keizai Shimbun, Inc.

Monex, an online trading brokerage, was founded and is currently led by Oki Matsumoto.

The JPX-Nikkei 400 index, which tracks the return of 400 Japanese companies listed on the TYO, or in other words, the Tokyo stock exchange, is comprised of stocks with a high appeal to investors. Those companies in the index have to meet global investment requirement standards, including efficient use of capital and investor-focused management perspectives. They are selected for the index based on their equity return and operational results.