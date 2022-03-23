Monex announces changes in management, Yuko Seimei appointed as co-CEO

Japan based Monex Group announced appointing COO and CFO Yuko Seimei as co-CEO. The company further revealed other management changes.

The company highlighted that Seimei has played a pivotal role in establishing the investment business of Monex and successfully executed the Coincheck acquisition. She joined the company as Executive Director in March 2013 and has served as a Member of the board, Representative Executive Officer, COO and CFO since June 2021.

Following her appointment as co-CEO, she will continue to serve in her current position as CFO.