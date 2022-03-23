Monex announces changes in management, Yuko Seimei appointed as co-CEO

Japan based Monex Group announced appointing COO and CFO Yuko Seimei as co-CEO. The company further revealed other management changes.
The company highlighted that Seimei has played a pivotal role in establishing the investment business of Monex and successfully executed the Coincheck acquisition. She joined the company as Executive Director in March 2013 and has served as a Member of the board, Representative Executive Officer, COO and CFO since June 2021.
Following her appointment as co-CEO, she will continue to serve in her current position as CFO.
Coincheck Group B.V. became public in the United States earlier in March through a De-SPAC with Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc.”. The move was part of Monex’s aim to globalize its crypto asset business.
With the phase of growth set forth by the De-SPAC, Monex has decided to split the role of CEO into two functions. Oki Matsumoto, as CEO, will be responsible for the crypto asset business and new businesses and overseeing the asset management business. As co-CEO, Yuko Seimei will manage the global online brokerage business.
