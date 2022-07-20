Monex Europe bolsters leadership team, makes three new appointments

We extend a warm welcome to David, John, and Jacques, who each have a wealth of experience and industry accomplishments under their belts. Their appointments underline our ability to attract talented individuals to our team, ensuring Monex is in the best possible position to deliver a world-class service to our clients.

The new additions to the team will all report to Nick Edgeley, Chief Executive Officer at Monex Europe.

Corporate FX and hedging provider Monex Europe today announced it has strengthened its board-level leadership team with three new additions. The company has appointed David Whitcroft as Group Director of Risk & Treasury, John Gallagher as Group Chief Technology Officer and Executive Director, and Jacques de Villiers as Director of Digital Strategy.

With more than 27 years of industry experience, David Whitcroft joins Monex Europe from fast growing fintech firm WorldRemit. During his time there, he developed its treasury and risk functions as Group Treasurer. His experience also includes serving as Group Treasurer for Doha Bank, Qatar and Al HIlal Bank, U.A.E. Whitcroft has also held risk & treasury positions with National Australia Bank, Barclays Bank and CIBC.

In his new role at Monex Europe, Whitcroft will drive a new agenda for risk & treasury within the firm.

David Whitcroft, Group Director of Risk & Treasury at Monex Europe, said:

I am delighted to be joining the team at Monex. I look forward to building on the excellent work of the risk & treasury department, enhancing our controls and executing on solutions that support the growth of the business.

John Gallagher brings to Monex Europe more than 25 years of experience managing large global technology teams. An expert in driving the delivery of transformational global IT strategies, Gallagher most recently worked at Mastercard, where he was responsible for managing the company’s global consumer applications products and platforms. Gallagher also served as Chief Technology Officer at VeriFone Systems and a Chief Information Officer and IT Director at Barclays Bank.

At Monex Europe, Gallagher will work on developing new technology capabilities. He will collaborate with Jacques de Villiers to build new product offerings that enhance Monex’s automated FX and payment solutions while further developing the API capabilities and connectivity.

John Gallagher, Group Chief Technology Officer and Executive Director, added:

Monex has an outstanding reputation of being a collaborative, innovative and client-focused leader in the corporate FX and hedging world. I am incredibly excited to join Monex in this exciting phase of our development, working with Jacques and others across the business to deliver the products and capabilities for new and existing clients that will help them to succeed.

Jacques de Villiers brings to his new position at Monex Europe more than 15 years of international experience within the forex industry. Throughout his career he has spearheaded the establishment of a new international business, overseen two successful M&A integrations, and established and managed several trading desks. Most recently, de Villiers served as Business Development Director at Global Reach Group.

In his new role as Director of Digital Strategy, de Villiers will work on developing Monex’s FX solutions and connectivity and the firm’s range of products.

Jacques de Villiers, Director of Digital Strategy, stated: