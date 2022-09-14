Monex Asset Management’s total assets under management surpass ¥75 billion

Monex Asset Management, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Monex Group, Inc., today revealed that the total assets under management have grown more than 1.5 times in the 11 months.
The company revealed today that its two investment management services ON COMPASS/ON COMPASS+ and Monex Activist Fund and the private investment trust funds have exceeded ¥75 billion on 13 September 2022.
Monex highlighted that the assets under management of ON COMPASS+ has steadily increased, doubling from ¥15 billion to ¥30 billion in the last 11 months.
Monex Asset Management believes that the more choices of asset management will lead to the more affluent society by increasing future options for our stakeholders. Monex Asset Management will continue to provide high quality asset management services with the aim of realizing the future envisioned by our clients and partnered companies.
