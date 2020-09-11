Market operator Euronext to acquire Borsa Italiana

The discussions with CDP concerns submitting an offer to London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG) for the acquisition. Euronext’s announcement does not include any further details for the moment but will disclose them in the future, “when appropriate”.

The pan-European market operator Euronext confirmed that it is currently in talks with Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (“CDP”) regarding an acquisition of Borsa Italiana.

The exchange announced in the beginning of August the completion of the settlement of shares under its offer from April to fully acquire the Danish Central Securities Depository, VP Securities.

On 15 July 2020 Eruonext secured clearance from the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority for the acquisition.

Euronext will consolidate VP Securities’ accounts in its financial statements. The shareholders that represent over 90% of the total shares of VP Securities accepted Euronext’s offer and its offer to acquire the remaining shares will remain open until the end of August.