LSEG to acquire Quantile Group in a £274 million deal

London Stock Exchange Group plc today revealed it has agreed on a deal for the acquisition of Quantile Group Limited.

The London-headquartered Quantile delivers portfolio, margin and capital optimisation and compression services for the global financial services market. Its optimisation engine provides advanced trade compression and risk rebalancing services to banks, hedge funds and other financial institutions trading OTC derivatives. Founded in 2015, the company is led by a team of industry experts with experience in risk management, quantitative analysis and trading technology.

The acquisition for up to £274 million, as revealed by LSEG, will allow the Group to expand its range of Post Trade risk management solutions to its customers through trade compression, capital and margin optimisation services. Following the transaction, Quantile will be complementary to LSEG’s global OTC Derivatives clearing services.