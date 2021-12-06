LSEG to acquire Quantile Group in a £274 million deal

London Stock Exchange Group plc today revealed it has agreed on a deal for the acquisition of Quantile Group Limited.
The London-headquartered Quantile delivers portfolio, margin and capital optimisation and compression services for the global financial services market. Its optimisation engine provides advanced trade compression and risk rebalancing services to banks, hedge funds and other financial institutions trading OTC derivatives. Founded in 2015, the company is led by a team of industry experts with experience in risk management, quantitative analysis and trading technology.
The acquisition for up to £274 million, as revealed by LSEG, will allow the Group to expand its range of Post Trade risk management solutions to its customers through trade compression, capital and margin optimisation services. Following the transaction, Quantile will be complementary to LSEG’s global OTC Derivatives clearing services.
The Group noted that Quantile’s services will be available on an Open Access basis that will continue to offer customers the choice of where to clear, compress and optimise their trading activity.
LSEG added that Quantile will preserve its independence within LSEG’s Post Trade division and report to Daniel Maguire, LSEG’s Group Head of Post Trade.
Daniel Maguire, Group Head, Post Trade, LSEG & CEO, LCH Group, said:
Daniel Maguire
The acquisition of Quantile builds on the strong growth delivered by LSEG and our Post Trade division. It significantly enhances LSEG’s multi-asset class customer offering across the transaction lifecycle by providing more sophisticated tools and infrastructure for customers to optimise their financial resources and drive greater operational efficiencies in OTC derivatives. I look forward to working with Andy and his team at Quantile to further support innovation for the market and develop our businesses.
Andrew Williams, CEO, Quantile, commented:
I am delighted with this agreement to become part of LSEG. Quantile and LSEG share many of the same values, including a culture of innovation and a focus on delivering market leading services. I look forward to working with Daniel and the team to accelerate our growth and to continue to deliver efficiencies and portfolio optimisation for our customers and the wider OTC derivatives marketplace.
Earlier in October, LSEG reported a 7.1% rise in revenue in the third quarter of 2021. The strong performance across all divisions drove the total revenue to reach £56 million.
Independent writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.