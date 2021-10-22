LSEG reports 7.1% rise in revenue in Q3 2021

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) posted a trading updated for the third quarter of the year, ended on 30 September 2021. The company reported a strong performance in this quarter.

The strong performance across all divisions drove the total income to increase 7.6% YoY in Q3 and reach £1.69 billion. The gross profit stood at £1.55 billion, marking a 7.3% YoY rise.

Capital Markets revenues was up by 17.2%. This included a FX revenue increase of 7.1% YoY to £56 million. Equities revenue rose 15.4% YoY to £60 million in Q3 and Fixed Income, Derivatives & Other revenues surged 21.1% YoY to £195 million.