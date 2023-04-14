LSEG introduces new best execution service for retail brokers – Turquoise Retail Max

Steffy Bogdanova
April 14, 2023 11:07 am

LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) today revealed the launch of a new trading service, Turquoise Retail Max.

Turquoise Retail Max is aimed at European retail brokers and is designed to help them meet their best execution needs and deliver price improvement for end retail investors when trading pan-European securities. The official announcement detailed that the new service is available through Turquoise Europe, the pan-European trading platform majority owned by LSEG in partnership with the user community.

Adam Wood, CEO, Turquoise Global, and Head of Equities Trading Commercial Proposition, LSE plc, said:

We are delighted to expand our trading services through Turquoise Retail Maxâ„¢. For the first time, retail brokers will be able to achieve execution at primary market midpoint in a fully pre-trade transparent order book. Clientsâ€™ orders will benefit from a diverse source of liquidity, with competitive pricing through a traditional auction process. By placing retail investor orders at the centre of the price formation mechanism, the new service will assist retail brokers in achieving best execution.

Turquoise Europe is expanding the advantages of price improvement for both aggressive and passive orders to include retail brokerages and their orders, as stated by the LSEG. As the first retail liquidity providers to make use of this new service, quantitative trading firm Hudson River Trading and full-service brokerage firm Stiffel are set to be onboarded by the London exchange operator.

Furthermore, the service aims to provide the best possible outcomes for orders flagged as originating from retail investors, according to the LSEG. This is achieved through a price formation mechanism that utilizes liquidity provided by specialist retail liquidity providers as well as all other market participants. By offering this service, Turquoise Europe aims to extend the benefit of price improvement to both aggressive and passive retail orders.

