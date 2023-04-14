LSEG introduces new best execution service for retail brokers – Turquoise Retail Max

LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) today revealed the launch of a new trading service, Turquoise Retail Max.

Turquoise Retail Max is aimed at European retail brokers and is designed to help them meet their best execution needs and deliver price improvement for end retail investors when trading pan-European securities. The official announcement detailed that the new service is available through Turquoise Europe, the pan-European trading platform majority owned by LSEG in partnership with the user community.

Adam Wood, CEO, Turquoise Global, and Head of Equities Trading Commercial Proposition, LSE plc, said: