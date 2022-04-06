LSEG acquires digital identity verification firm GDC

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has agreed to acquire Global Data Consortium Inc (GDC), a global provider of identity verification data to support clients with Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements.

Established in 2012, GDC delivers electronic digital identity verification. The company offers global name and address matching capabilities that allow them to accurately source and enhance data from more than 300 data sources globally and to deliver identity data in near real-time for more than 70 countries.

Earlier in 2020, Refinitiv acquired an 11% stake in GDC.

Currently, GDC’s services are used within the LSEG Customer and Third-Party Risk business. They provide global digital identity verification to customers. Following the finalisation of the acquisition, GDC will be part of LSEG’s Data & Analytics division.