LSEG to acquire cloud-based technology provider TORA in a $325 million deal

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) today revealed that it has agreed to acquire TORA for $325 million. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022.

Founded in 2004, the trading technology solutions such as order and execution management system (OEMS) and portfolio management system (PMS) for customers trading equities, fixed income, FX, derivatives and digital assets.

LSEG’s trading capabilities will be strengthened with the addition of digital assets as institutional market participants are increasing exposure to crypto and other digital assets.

TORA’s established presence in Asia and North America and operations in Europe will also further add to the global footprint of LSEG’s Trading & Banking Solutions business. The deal will allow the Group’s customers to benefit from a differentiated trading solution that combines the multi-asset class capabilities of TORA’s software with the LSEG’s data and analytics services.