LSEG to finalize Refinitiv acquisition on 29 January

London Stock Exchange has confirmed that the acquisition of financial data provider Refinitiv in a $27 billion deal is expected to close on 29 January 2021. The merger is still subject to regulatory approvals which are expected to be granted soon.

Refinitiv’s existing shares on London Stock Exchange’s Main Market are expected to be cancelled at 8:00 am on 29 January 2021 and simultaneously re-submitted under the new ticker symbol “LSEG”.

The exchange plans to reapply for admission on its own market as the Refinitiv deal constitutes a reverse takeover under the UK’s listing rules.