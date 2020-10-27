Itiviti makes its entire electronic trading platform to the cloud via AWS

Technology and service provider to financial institutions Itiviti announced the cloud transformation of its entire electronic trading platform. The company opted for a hybrid private-public cloud strategy to reinforce the modularity and flexibility of the Itiviti platform.

Itiviti will operate the transformation in collaboration with data center experts Data Canopy and technology and supply chain services specialist Ingram Micro. The platform will be made available on the cloud leveragin Amazon Web Services (AWS)

This cloud transformation project will allow Itiviti’s clients to scale computing costs as needed and respond more quickly to sudden market changes. The users will also be able to reach more services through Itiviti’s portals and benefit from facilitated integration of offering. Storing and sharing data will also be made simpler.

The Immediate benefits for Itiviti’s clients can take advantage of include improved operational performance, increased efficiency, greater security and reduced IT costs. Itiviti will also allow capital markets players to seamlessly extend the deployment of their businesses across the globe by utilizing the new cloud-based trading infrastructure.