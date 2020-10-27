Itiviti makes its entire electronic trading platform to the cloud via AWS

Technology and service provider to financial institutions Itiviti announced the cloud transformation of its entire electronic trading platform. The company opted for a hybrid private-public cloud strategy to reinforce the modularity and flexibility of the Itiviti platform.
Itiviti will operate the transformation in collaboration with data center experts Data Canopy and technology and supply chain services specialist Ingram Micro. The platform will be made available on the cloud leveragin Amazon Web Services (AWS)
This cloud transformation project will allow Itiviti’s clients to scale computing costs as needed and respond more quickly to sudden market changes. The users will also be able to reach more services through Itiviti’s portals and benefit from facilitated integration of offering. Storing and sharing data will also be made simpler.
The Immediate benefits for Itiviti’s clients can take advantage of include improved operational performance, increased efficiency, greater security and reduced IT costs. Itiviti will also allow capital markets players to seamlessly extend the deployment of their businesses across the globe by utilizing the new cloud-based trading infrastructure.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Antoine Moreau, Head of Infrastructure Services at Itiviti said:
This cloud initiative follows a massive infrastructure upgrade of our NYFIX order routing network. This project will increase our platform’s adaptability in a context of accelerated virtualization of the capital markets.
Itiviti will further utilize technologies such as microservices and containerisation to develop and deliver new services faster and more efficiently.
Moreau added:
The most important aspect of the project for all our business lines is to enable future growth and drive business innovation.
Ryan Barbera, CEO of Data Canopy, commented:
We have been working in lockstep with Itiviti to understand how best to help it achieve its goals. We will employ our network of partners to determine the right solutions, and with our expertise in data centres and the cloud, we will pull it all together.
Ingram Micro's Cloud IaaS Professional Services Center of Excellence is using the AWS Cloud Adoption Framework for this project.
John Wrona, Cloud Market Development Executive, Ingram Micro noted:
The framework provides guidance that supports each unit within Itiviti’s organisation to understand how to update skills, adapt to existing processes, and introduce new ones to maximize the advantages of cloud computing of the services.
The cloud transformation will happen in phases. The first set of applications running in the cloud are planned to go live by the end of 2020.