HSBC sees revenue drop of 4% in Q1 2022

HSBC has released its financial results for the first quarter of the year. In the period between January and March 2022, the financial services provider registered significant falls in revenues and profits.

Q1 2022 revenue came in at $12.5 billion, down by 4% compared to the same period last year.

Profit after tax fell by almost 25% in Q1 2022, reaching $3.4 billion, compared to $4.5 billion in Q1 2021. Profit before tax decreased to $4.2 billion from last year’s numbers.

The company also saw reported operating expenses down by 3%, and adjusted operating expenses by 2%.

According to HSBC, all regions continued to be profitable in the first quarter. Its Asian operations contributed $2.8 billion to Group reported profit before tax, and HSBC UK contributed $1.2 billion.