JRJ Group sells CFDs broker ETX Capital to Swiss firm Guru Capital

London-based international private equity investment firm JRJ Group announced selling its CFDs broker ETX Capital to a fund associated with Swiss private equity firm Guru Capital.
Headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland Guru Capital was founded in 2019. The company aims to expand its financial footprint through the new acquisition. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed yet but it is expected to close by the end of the year.
Electronic Trading, Telephone Trading and Execution Services or ETX Capital is the trading name of Monecor (London) Limited, established in 1965. ETX Capital, formerly known as TradIndex, has been expanding since 2010 when it launched businesses in Germany and South Africa and in 2013 opened offices in Greece, Spain and Denmark.
Roger Nagioff, Founding Partner of JRJ Group, commented:
During JRJ’s ownership, we have invested in bolt-on acquisitions and enhanced the technology of the firm. We are delighted with the strength and resilience of the platform we have built, alongside the management team and employees, and we wish the enterprise every success in its next stage of growth.
We are grateful of JRJ Group’s support, and we look forward to growing the business with the Guru Capital team, who have substantial experience in the CFD sector. ETX Capital has an exciting future and this will present great opportunities for existing and future clients and our employees.
Ryan Nettles, Managing Partner at Guru Capital commented:
ETX Capital has built a best-in-class CFD and spread betting business and we are thrilled about the opportunity to invest in and grow the brand alongside the company’s talented employees.