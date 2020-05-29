JRJ Group sells CFDs broker ETX Capital to Swiss firm Guru Capital

London-based international private equity investment firm JRJ Group announced selling its CFDs broker ETX Capital to a fund associated with Swiss private equity firm Guru Capital.

Headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland Guru Capital was founded in 2019. The company aims to expand its financial footprint through the new acquisition. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed yet but it is expected to close by the end of the year.

Electronic Trading, Telephone Trading and Execution Services or ETX Capital is the trading name of Monecor (London) Limited, established in 1965. ETX Capital, formerly known as TradIndex, has been expanding since 2010 when it launched businesses in Germany and South Africa and in 2013 opened offices in Greece, Spain and Denmark.