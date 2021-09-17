Playtech appoints Linda Marston-Weston to its Board

Playtech plc today announced the appointment of Linda Marston-Weston to its Board as a Non-Executive Director. The appointment will take effect on 1 October 2021.
Linda Marston-Weston brings over 30 years of experience in working with UK and Global businesses and across corporate finance, strategy, tax, culture, and leadership.
Prior to this, she was a senior tax partner at EY and Head of Tax EY Midlands. Throughout her career, Marston-Weston has built businesses and nurtured entrepreneurs, having set up a Female Entrepreneur’s Network, for local female led businesses.
Marston-Weston also brings to Playtech her experience in, delivering diversity and inclusion initiatives. She was People Partner and led its People Strategy at EY Midlands. In addition, she was also partner sponsor and established many local Midlands Networks within EY, such as the EY Women’s Network and BAME Network.
Outside of EY, Marston-Weston founded a local cross business female mentoring network. There she acts as mentor to several upcoming talented women. She is also currently Head of the Transaction Tax team at Cooper Parry, the accountancy firm.
Brian Mattingley, Non-Executive Chairman, said:
I am delighted to welcome Linda to the Board. In addition to her significant work in the areas of people, diversity and inclusion, Linda will bring a huge amount of experience, strategic insight, and technical expertise to Playtech having spent more than three decades advising businesses at board level. We all look forward to working with her as we enter the next stage of the Group’s growth and development.
According to the official announcement, Playtech Board John Jackson, Senior Independent Director, and Claire Milne, Non-Executive Director will step down from their roles after five years in the company. Jackson became a member of the Board in January 2016 and has most recently served as Chair of the Audit Committee. Milne was added to the Board in July 2016 and was as Group Interim Chair from May 2020 to May 2021.
Brian Mattingley, Non-Executive Chairman, added:
On behalf of the Board, I’d like to express our thanks and appreciation to John and Claire for their contribution to Playtech’s development over the last five years which has been central in laying the foundations for the next phase ahead. Claire, in her role as Interim Chair, and John as Senior Independent Director, brought invaluable experience, leadership and stability to the governance of the Company.
Last month, Playtech’s shareholders rejected the sale of its financial division, Finalto, to the Consortium led by the Barinboim Group.The decision was reached with 68.3% of the shareholders voting against the deal and only 31.7% voting in favor following a long press release war in the media with contender for Finalto, Gopher Investments.