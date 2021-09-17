Playtech appoints Linda Marston-Weston to its Board

Playtech plc today announced the appointment of Linda Marston-Weston to its Board as a Non-Executive Director. The appointment will take effect on 1 October 2021.

Linda Marston-Weston brings over 30 years of experience in working with UK and Global businesses and across corporate finance, strategy, tax, culture, and leadership.

Prior to this, she was a senior tax partner at EY and Head of Tax EY Midlands. Throughout her career, Marston-Weston has built businesses and nurtured entrepreneurs, having set up a Female Entrepreneur’s Network, for local female led businesses.

Marston-Weston also brings to Playtech her experience in, delivering diversity and inclusion initiatives. She was People Partner and led its People Strategy at EY Midlands. In addition, she was also partner sponsor and established many local Midlands Networks within EY, such as the EY Women’s Network and BAME Network.