Gopher Investments shows interest in acquiring Playtech

Gopher’s “preliminary approach” means to explore terms for a possible offer for the issued share capital of Playtech. According to the official announcement, the discussions with Gopher are currently at an early stage.
On 17 October 2021 the Boards of Aristocrat and Playtech announced a recommended acquisition of Playtech by Aristocrat for 680 pence in cash for each Playtech share held.
The recommended acquisition values the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Playtech at approximately £2.1 billion (AUD 3.9 billion) on a fully diluted basis and £2.7 billion (AUD 5.0 billion) on an enterprise value basis.