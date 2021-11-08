Menu

Gopher Investments shows interest in acquiring Playtech

November 8, 2021


Playtech has announced that Gopher Investments has sought access to certain due diligence information, likely to result in an offer to takeover online gaming and software services provider.

Gopher Investments, a leading shareholder of Playtech, acquired its financial business Finalto almost two months ago.

Gopher’s “preliminary approach” means to explore terms for a possible offer for the issued share capital of Playtech. According to the official announcement, the discussions with Gopher are currently at an early stage.

The statement said:

There is no certainty that Gopher’s approach will result in an offer for Playtech, nor as to the terms on which any offer may be made.

Earlier in October, Aristocrat Leisure agreed to acquire Playtech in a £2.7  billion deal. The gaming giant’s shares jumped within 24 hours of the announcement.

The announcement stated:

On 17 October 2021 the Boards of Aristocrat and Playtech announced a recommended acquisition of Playtech by Aristocrat for 680 pence in cash for each Playtech share held.

The recommended acquisition values the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Playtech at approximately £2.1 billion (AUD 3.9 billion) on a fully diluted basis and £2.7 billion (AUD 5.0 billion) on an enterprise value basis.

