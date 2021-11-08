Gopher Investments shows interest in acquiring Playtech

Playtech has announced that Gopher Investments has sought access to certain due diligence information, likely to result in an offer to takeover online gaming and software services provider.

Gopher Investments, a leading shareholder of Playtech, acquired its financial business Finalto almost two months ago.

Gopher’s “preliminary approach” means to explore terms for a possible offer for the issued share capital of Playtech. According to the official announcement, the discussions with Gopher are currently at an early stage.