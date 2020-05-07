FXCubic joins SquaredFinancial’s list of FinTech suppliers

FXCubic is at the forefront of its sector, using technology to automate, innovate and provide a new level of service for both institutional and retail traders. For our brokerage business where we focus on giving stable pricing and liquidity to all our clients, they were the obvious choice. Our business model is based on investment in technology to support the development of new products and services. We look forward to collaborating with FXCubic to keep bringing forward the latest innovations for all our traders.

Cyprus-based retail brokerage SquaredFinancial announced its partnership with FXCubic for proprietary liquidity aggregation and price management systems.

FXCubic provides institutional and retail brokers with bridging solutions, price aggregation, connectivity tools and risk management automation software globally. The London-based fintech company aims to desig robust and flexible technology.

Ege Kozan, Chief Executive Officer at FXCubic, said:

We are delighted to welcome SquaredFinancial to our ever-growing portfolio of clients. At FXCubic, we are determined to become internationally recognized for our software’s quality and secure our position as market leaders in our industry and this exciting new collaboration is surely a major step towards achieving our goal!

Earlier in April, SquaredFinancial appointed former ADSS CEO Philippe Ghanem as Executive Chairman. The industry veteran co-founded the SquaredFinancial Group in 2005 before stepping down to launch new ventures.