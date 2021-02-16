First Derivatives named AWS Advanced Consulting Partner

An official statement reveals that Global technology provider First Derivatives has become an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner. The announcement forms part of FD’s overarching strategy of improving knowledge and services offerings in the areas of compliance, data management, risk, regulatory reporting, trading technology and Financial Services ISVs with cloud expertise.

With over 20 years’ experience working alongside some of the largest finance, technology, automotive, manufacturing and energy institutions in the world, the latest announcement highlights FD’s efforts in guiding clients (particularly those in the financial services sector) with their cloud-based digital transformation initiatives.

Boasting both expert consultants and innovative tools, there are three main areas where FD’s capabilities for Amazon Web Services lie: Innovation, Managed Services and Application Migration and Modernisation. FD consultants are specialists in AI and machine learning, and their expertise allows them to provide a sandbox for customers to safely explore the technologies.