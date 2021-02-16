First Derivatives named AWS Advanced Consulting Partner

An official statement reveals that Global technology provider First Derivatives has become an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner. The announcement forms part of FD’s overarching strategy of improving knowledge and services offerings in the areas of compliance, data management, risk, regulatory reporting, trading technology and Financial Services ISVs with cloud expertise.
With over 20 years’ experience working alongside some of the largest finance, technology, automotive, manufacturing and energy institutions in the world, the latest announcement highlights FD’s efforts in guiding clients (particularly those in the financial services sector) with their cloud-based digital transformation initiatives.
Boasting both expert consultants and innovative tools, there are three main areas where FD’s capabilities for Amazon Web Services lie: Innovation, Managed Services and Application Migration and Modernisation. FD consultants are specialists in AI and machine learning, and their expertise allows them to provide a sandbox for customers to safely explore the technologies.
David Collins, Managing Director at First Derivatives said:
We are delighted to achieve the AWS Advanced Consulting Partner status. We leverage the power of AWS to help customers modernize processes and derive additional value from their data. We look forward to a continued strengthening of our relationship with AWS.
As it stands, FD already has over 120 AWS certified consultants across its 15 offices spanning the globe. They have been tasked with training up to 2,000 consultants in helping clients safely migrate data intensive applications and processes to the cloud. AWS consultants will also help clients manage a flexible hosting service automating operational and management tasks.
FD’s KX technology, incorporating the kdb+ time-series database, has become one of the favourite solutions for high-volume, data-intensive analytics, and applications across multiple industries. It delivers high performance and flexibility in all instances.
Just last month FD announced the appointment of Sean Andany as its new Head of Data. This role will see him drive the data services business line that will assist clients in accelerating the way they collect, record and consume data, enabling their transformation into fully data-driven organisations.