FD Technologies sees 12% surge in revenue to £296 million in FY23

Global technology provider FD Technologies, previously known as First Derivatives, today released its results for the financial year ended on 28 February.

The company saw a 12% jump in revenue to £296 million for the financial year 2023 from £263.5 million recorded the prior year. However, the year ended with pre-tax loss of £1.2 million compared to a £9 million profit in the previous year.

FD Technologies reported gross profit of £122.3 million, 15% higher than FY22, when it was £106.1 million. The number was offset by mounting expenses in research and development, sales and marketing, and administrative functions. The loss per share stood at 14.4 pence, compared to earnings per share of 22.9 pence.