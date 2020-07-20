Former Google managing director Alan Coad joins First Derivatives as Kx Chief Revenue Officer

Global technology provider First Derivatives announced the appointment of Alan Coad as Chief Revenue Officer for Kx, the group’s performance analytics software business. Coad will report directly to FD’s Chief Executive Officer Seamus Keating.

In his new position, Coad will be responsible for Kx sales and partners focusing on the expansion of the Kx streaming analytics platform into other industries, building on its strength in financial services.

Coad brings vast experience in value creation, publicly-traded technology companies, as well as early-stage, venture-backed businesses.

Prior to his new role at FD, Coad served as Managing Director in Google for Google Cloud in the UK and Ireland. He has also headed the EMEA region for Pivotal Software, a cloud native and data modernisation platform pioneer. Coad helped shape important global client partnerships at his previous positions and delivered significant growth.