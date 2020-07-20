Former Google managing director Alan Coad joins First Derivatives as Kx Chief Revenue Officer

Global technology provider First Derivatives announced the appointment of Alan Coad as Chief Revenue Officer for Kx, the group’s performance analytics software business. Coad will report directly to FD’s Chief Executive Officer Seamus Keating.
In his new position, Coad will be responsible for Kx sales and partners focusing on the expansion of the Kx streaming analytics platform into other industries, building on its strength in financial services.
Coad brings vast experience in value creation, publicly-traded technology companies, as well as early-stage, venture-backed businesses.
Prior to his new role at FD, Coad served as Managing Director in Google for Google Cloud in the UK and Ireland. He has also headed the EMEA region for Pivotal Software, a cloud native and data modernisation platform pioneer. Coad helped shape important global client partnerships at his previous positions and delivered significant growth.
Alan Coad commented:
It’s a terrific time to be joining FD. Over the past decade, I have had a front-row seat for many of the transformational changes being driven in tier one enterprises across various industries. Data has now come to the fore as a differentiator and source of new value for many of these businesses. With the Kx technology platform, we can unlock this vast market opportunity, helping organisations across many industries transform into intelligent enterprises leveraging the power of real-time and historical data.
Seamus Keating, CEO of FD, said:
We are delighted to welcome Alan to the FD leadership team. He brings almost three decades of enterprise software experience, including important domain expertise in cloud, SaaS, application and data modernisation as well as digital transformation. He is an accomplished business leader with an impressive track record for delivering revenue growth while also demonstrating a shared passion for nurturing an open, inclusive culture that values our people, our customers and our partners.
Last week FD announced appointing Thomas Seifert, CFO of American web-infrastructure and website-security company Cloudflare Inc., as non-executive director.