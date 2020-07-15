LeapRate
First Derivatives appoints Thomas Seifert as non-executive director

Executives July 15, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Global technology provider First Derivatives announced appointing Thomas Seifert as non-executive director.

Seifert is chief financial officer of American web-infrastructure and website-security company Cloudflare Inc. where he was overseeing the company’s business data analytics and data science. Seifert brings to his new position at FD extensive expertise across the cloud, SaaS and data analytics, which is highly relevant to FD’s growth ambitions. He also has vast operating experience growing and scaling technology companies across cybersecurity, software and semiconductors.

Prior to that, Seifert also served as chief financial officer cybersecurity company Symantec Corp where he led the implementation of transformation and M&A strategies. He also served as CFO at Advanced Micro Devices, where he held an interim CEO position. Seifert holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and business administration, an MBA from Friedrich Alexander University, Erlangen, Germany and an MA in Economics from Wayne State University, Detroit, US.

FD’s strategy for business growth will be supported by the appointment of Seifert. His board sector experience will assist the company’s efforts to advance the adoption of the Group’s Kx streaming analytics technology platform in sectors adjacent to and outside of its capital markets heritage.

Thomas Seifert commented:

FD is an exciting company with market-leading products that have the potential to deliver rapid growth. As a Non-Executive Director, I look forward to contributing to the Group’s growth strategy and helping it to achieve its full potential.

Donna Troy, Chairman of FD, said:

We continue to expand the Board with outstanding industry leaders to support our vision and high growth potential. Thomas’s strategic and global growth management expertise, developed within sectors that are highly relevant to FD, will enable him to make a significant contribution to the Group’s development. I am delighted to welcome him to the Board.

