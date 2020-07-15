First Derivatives appoints Thomas Seifert as non-executive director

Global technology provider First Derivatives announced appointing Thomas Seifert as non-executive director.

Seifert is chief financial officer of American web-infrastructure and website-security company Cloudflare Inc. where he was overseeing the company’s business data analytics and data science. Seifert brings to his new position at FD extensive expertise across the cloud, SaaS and data analytics, which is highly relevant to FD’s growth ambitions. He also has vast operating experience growing and scaling technology companies across cybersecurity, software and semiconductors.

Prior to that, Seifert also served as chief financial officer cybersecurity company Symantec Corp where he led the implementation of transformation and M&A strategies. He also served as CFO at Advanced Micro Devices, where he held an interim CEO position. Seifert holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and business administration, an MBA from Friedrich Alexander University, Erlangen, Germany and an MA in Economics from Wayne State University, Detroit, US.