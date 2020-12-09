Graham Ferguson steps down as Chief Financial Officer of First Derivatives

Global technology provider First Derivatives announced that Graham Ferguson has informed the Group of his intention to step down as Chief Financial Officer and from the Board, effective 1 January 2021. The Group’s Deputy Chief Financial Officer, Ryan Preston, will be appointed Chief Financial Officer and join the Board on that date.

Ferguson will continue to work at First Derivatives until 30 June 2021 to ensure a successful transition and to assist with a number of initiatives related to the Group’s growth strategy.

Ferguson joined the Board in his current role in 2008 and has played a key role in the development of the business since. He is leaving the company to devote more time to his other interests including providing consulting services to Northern Ireland-based SMEs to assist their development.