Graham Ferguson steps down as Chief Financial Officer of First Derivatives

Global technology provider First Derivatives announced that Graham Ferguson has informed the Group of his intention to step down as Chief Financial Officer and from the Board, effective 1 January 2021. The Group’s Deputy Chief Financial Officer, Ryan Preston, will be appointed Chief Financial Officer and join the Board on that date.
Ferguson will continue to work at First Derivatives until 30 June 2021 to ensure a successful transition and to assist with a number of initiatives related to the Group’s growth strategy.
Ferguson joined the Board in his current role in 2008 and has played a key role in the development of the business since. He is leaving the company to devote more time to his other interests including providing consulting services to Northern Ireland-based SMEs to assist their development.
Preston, who will take the past as CFO next year, was formerly Chief Financial Officer of Independent News & Media plc and at OVO Energy Retail, having spent the early part of his career in senior finance roles at Tesco, including Group Finance Director, Europe. He was became Deputy Chief Financial Officer at FD in January 2020.
Graham Ferguson commented:
I’ve seen FD grow from a business in Newry with great ambition, to business-leading innovation in streaming analytics at a global scale. This development is a testimony to the quality of the people I have had the pleasure to work with over with the years and it has been wonderful to be part of this journey. In Ryan, I believe that the Group has a CFO who will be a valuable addition to the FD team and assist in delivering the next phase of growth.
Seamus Keating, CEO of FD, said:
Graham has been a pivotal part of FD’s leadership team for more than a decade and has contributed enormously to the Group’s growth. He leaves with our thanks and with FD in a strong position. We are pleased to appoint Ryan Preston as CFO with effect from 1 January 2021, confident that he can build on the strong start he has made since joining the Group earlier this year.