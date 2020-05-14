Fintech FXCubic teams up with online broker Libertex for liquidity services

FinTech firm, FXCubic, announced its partnership with CySEC licensed online broker Libertex to provide proprietary liquidity aggregation and price management systems. The collaboration is one of the latest FXCubic has recently made with online broker firms.

London and Cyprus-based, FXCubic, specialises in in low-latency software, liquidity management systems, connectivity tools, and automation technologies. The company provides institutional and retail brokers globally with bridging solutions, price aggregation and risk management software.