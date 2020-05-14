Fintech FXCubic teams up with online broker Libertex for liquidity services

FinTech firm, FXCubic, announced its partnership with CySEC licensed online broker Libertex to provide proprietary liquidity aggregation and price management systems. The collaboration is one of the latest FXCubic has recently made with online broker firms.
London and Cyprus-based, FXCubic, specialises in in low-latency software, liquidity management systems, connectivity tools, and automation technologies. The company provides institutional and retail brokers globally with bridging solutions, price aggregation and risk management software.
Wassim Khateeb, Head of Business Development at FXCubic, remarked:
We are incredibly pleased to be adding Libertex to our continuously expanding family of partners. Each partner brings new challenges but also gives us the opportunity to learn and better ourselves, helping us move forward towards our goal of becoming an internationally recognised leader within the fintech industry!
Web and mobile trading platform Libertex operates since 1997 and serves more than 2.2 million clients from over 120 countries. The online broker provides its clients with a 24/7 access to over 240 financial instruments, suitable for the modern trader who needs to manage their capital quickly in a fast-moving international market.
Marios Chailis, Chief Marketing Officer at Libertex Group, added:
Siding with FXCubic is an additional step towards achieving our strategic goal of offering the best and most reliable services for our clients. Their professionalism and valuable expertise will help us to increase our profitability and efficiency while also improving the overall trading experience of our clients. FXCubic is a reliable partner that will support us in achieving our goals in this next stage of our group evolution.