Euronext acquires 66% of the share capital of Nord Pool

Euronext has announced earlier this week that it has completed the acquisition of 66% of the share capital and voting rights of the Nord Pool group, after receiving regulatory approvals.

Nord Pool is the second largest power market in Europe – LeapRate reminds that in 2018, the company generated c.€40 million revenue and 524 TWh were traded on its markets. Euronext diversifies its revenue mix by entering the power market, and reinforces its commodity franchise.

Nord Pool activities will be consolidated in Euronext financials, starting on 16 January 2020.

Stéphane Boujnah, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext, commented on the acquisition:

The acquisition of Nord Pool is a new milestone in developing Euronext into the leading pan-European market infrastructure and in achieving our ambition to expand further in the Nordics. We are pleased to welcome Nord Pool’s employees, whose expertise in running power markets will reinforce our commodities franchise.

