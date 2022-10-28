Euroclear net profit nearly doubles in first nine months of the year

Belgium-based securities clearing firm Euroclear has revealed its trading results for the first nine months of the year, reporting strong financial performance for the period.
In the official announcement, the financial services platform stated that net profit increased by 95% to €667 million from January to September, compared to €342 million the company registered during the same period the previous year.
Operating income reached €1,725 million, registering a 43.9% growth compared to first nine months in 2021. Business income was also up by 6% to €1,202 million.
Operating Expenses also increased, reaching €824 million, a 14% rise on yearly basis.
The group benefits from a diversified business model which allows us to focus on supporting clients through these uncertain times, providing robust infrastructure and fulfilling our duties with respect to the sanctions on Russia.
Our results show that we are on the right path. We are now accelerating investments to deliver on our long-term strategy and drive value for all our stakeholders.
