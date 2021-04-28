Eightcap partners with Capitalise.ai to enhance its FX and CFD offering

Global broker Eightcap has partnered with Capitalise.ai, a global provider of a trading automation and analysis platform.
Eightcap’s clients will benefit from a seamless trading experience with fully automated trading strategies using free-style text and getting the latest insights provided by Capitalise.ai’s analytics features.
Eightcap users will be able to access automation and analytic tools, including backtesting, loop strategies, smart notifications and more. They will also gain access to Capitalise.ai’s mobile app for Android and iOS so that they can stay in control of their trades 24/7, 365 days a year.
Joel Murphy, CEO, Eightcap commented:
We’re excited to offer Capitalise.ai’s trading automation and analytics on our platform and expand the range of options for our clients as we continue to build a home for MetaTrader users. Capitalise.ai has made it simple and compelling for traders on all levels to create automated trading strategies with it’s super-easy, feature-packed trading platform. We’re thrilled to integrate Capitalise.ai on the Eightcap platform, so our clients can gain the highest trading experience and amplify their performance.
Amir Shiovich, Capitlise.ai CTO & Co-Founder added:
2020 has been a big year for online trading. I am excited to partner with Eightcap, a globally trusted broker, as we continue to make automatic trading and analytics accessible to all types of traders. With this new partnership, we look forward to adding real, tangible value to Eightcap’s traders and maximize trading opportunities for users looking to make the most of this bullish market.