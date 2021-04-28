Eightcap partners with Capitalise.ai to enhance its FX and CFD offering

Global broker Eightcap has partnered with Capitalise.ai, a global provider of a trading automation and analysis platform.

Eightcap’s clients will benefit from a seamless trading experience with fully automated trading strategies using free-style text and getting the latest insights provided by Capitalise.ai’s analytics features.

Eightcap users will be able to access automation and analytic tools, including backtesting, loop strategies, smart notifications and more. They will also gain access to Capitalise.ai’s mobile app for Android and iOS so that they can stay in control of their trades 24/7, 365 days a year.