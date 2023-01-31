Eightcap appoints Alex Howard as Chief Executive Officer

He succeeds founder and outgoing CEO, Joel Murphy, who will continue to serve as a non-executive chairman, providing guidance and support to the company while pursuing additional opportunities.

Howard has previously held several senior positions in the financial industry. Most recently, he served as Head of Retail Asia Pacific at StoneX Retail and Head of Asia Pacific at IG Group in Singapore.

Murphy commented:

Alex is an outstanding choice, bringing over a decade of experience in financial services, a deep knowledge of the derivatives industry and a proven track record of success in leadership roles. He was chosen after an extensive and extremely competitive selection process.”

Murphy noted that since establishing Eightcap in 2009, the company has seen significant expansion, particularly in the last decade and highlighted the launch of its cryptocurrency derivatives offering.

Howard said:

The team’s accomplishments have helped to establish Eightcap as a leader in the industry and a trusted partner for traders around the world.

Eightcap is in great shape and I’m looking forward to exploring how we can achieve new heights and drive continued growth and success for the company.

Howard added that in his first weeks in his new role, he will focus on immersing himself in the business connecting with the global team, developing a nuanced understanding of strategy and operations, and listening to clients.