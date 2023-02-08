Eightcap introduces a new AI-powered economic calendar

Additionally, the AI-powered economic calendar offers valuable insights into why an economic event is affecting the market, how the market is likely to react, the size of the market reaction, and the speed of the impact. Traders also have access to insights into the historic market performance of each macroeconomic event.

The new feature gives Eightcap clients daily trade ideas based on more than 1000 macroeconomic events, which are categorised in order of impact to the market, allowing traders to manage event-based market volatility more effectively.

Alex Howard, CEO of Eightcap commented:

By incorporating Acuity’s cutting-edge AI technology into our platform, we are able to offer our clients a powerful new tool that will help them stay ahead of the markets. We are committed to providing an extensive range of tools and educational resources that will enhance our clients’ trading experience and allow them to trade smarter.

The collaboration with Acuity allows Eightcap clients to quickly highlight trading ideas using AI advanced filtering, allowing them to identify trading opportunities across more than 100 countries and over 1000 macroeconomic events. The AI filtering uses colourful elements in order to show high, medium and low-impact events. Additionally, these features will help traders understand potential market movement before, during, and after events with price, sentiment, and potential range charts.

Andrew Lane, CEO of Acuity Trading, said:

We are excited to be working with Eightcap, a leading online broker in the industry. Our partnership will allow us to reach a wider audience and provide more traders with access to our powerful AI-based tools.

According to the official announcement, Eightcap clients will be able to access the new economic calendar via the Eightcap client portal. They will be able to run it as an EA tab on the MT4 or MT5 research terminal and have access to the news, sentiment data and more features within the same window.