Eightcap expands offering with over 250 crypto derivatives

CFD broker Eightcap has launched more than 250 cryptocurrency derivatives, allowing its clients to diversify their crypto portfolio via the MT4 and MT5 platforms.

In the official announcement, Eightcap noted that the company recognises the concerns retail clients have with crypto exchanges that reduce withdrawal limits because of regulatory issues. Eightcap has stepped in with a solution to this issue. Clients of the company will be able to buy or sell a wide range of crypto CFDs, including crypto-crosses and crypto indices, however, they will also have multiple funding options and be able to make quick withdrawals.