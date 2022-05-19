Deutsche Börse shareholders elect Shannon Johnston as a new rep to supervisory board

Johnston currently serves as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Global Payments Inc. She takes the place of Karl-Heinz Flöther, who has left the board after ten years.

The shareholders of the German marketplace organizer for the trading of shares and other securities, Deutsche Börse AG, have elected Shannon Johnston as their representative to the company’s Supervisory Board.

The CTO also assumed the chairmanship of the Board’s Technology Committee. Her election was done during the German company’s virtual Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2022, which was held on Wednesday.

According to the official announcement, Johnston has been working in the financial technology industry for over 18 years.

At the AGM, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Martin Jetter, delivered a speech.

He stated: