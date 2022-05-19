Deutsche Börse shareholders elect Shannon Johnston as a new rep to supervisory board

The shareholders of the German marketplace organizer for the trading of shares and other securities, Deutsche Börse AG, have elected Shannon Johnston as their representative to the company’s Supervisory Board.
According to the official announcement, Johnston has been working in the financial technology industry for over 18 years.
At the AGM, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Martin Jetter, delivered a speech.
He stated:
Before getting into my report on the work of the Supervisory Board, there is one issue that cannot and must not go unmentioned: the severe, to us hardly conceivable suffering that Mr Putin’s war of aggression is inflicting on the country of Ukraine.
What the Ukrainian people now need is more than mere sympathy: they need our active support. We at Deutsche Börse are facing up to our responsibility with aid measures for those directly and indirectly affected as well as by doing our part regarding the implementation of the imposed sanctions.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.