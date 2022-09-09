Forge plans to expand into Europe, partners with Deutsche Börse

Private securities marketplace Forge Global Holdings, Inc. revealed on Thursday its international expansion together with its strategic partner Deutsche Börse.

Leveraging Forge’s technology and expertise and Deutsche Börse’s network and market and regulatory know-how, Forge Europe will establish a digital marketplace for European companies and investors that provides access to Forge’s US liquidity network.

In recent years, the private market in Europe has been growing with over 650 unicorn and pre-unicorn companies with a combined market cap of more than €625 billion driving the demand from investors to access the private market asset class.

As the European private markets mature, there are structural challenges like lack of liquidity, access for investors, transparent price discovery and digitized transaction facilitation. Forge tackles that in the US through its trading technology and operating expertise by facilitating over $12 billion in transaction volume with over $600 million in trading volume coming from European investors and companies.