Deutsche Börse Announces Next-Generation Digital Post-Trade Platform

According to Deutsche Börse , the new platform will allow market participants to digitise financial products with “continuing access to both existing central and distributed infrastructures and markets.”

Global market infrastructure provider Deutsche Börse announced on Wednesday that it will be launching a fully digital post-trade platform named D7.

Deutsche Börse went on to say:

The D7 platform paves way for same-day-issuance and paperless, automated straight-through processing for the entire value chain of issuance, custody, settlement, payment and asset servicing for digital securities. As of mid-2022, over 80 per cent of German securities will be digitisable via D7, fostering digitisation of the German and European financial markets.

The company teamed up with numerous financial institutions to help build the infrastructure, including Citi, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, DekaBank, dwpbank, Goldman Sachs, DZ Bank, Raiffeisen Bank International, and Vontobel. In addition, D7 is being built in collaboration with technology partners Digital Asset, Microsoft, R3, and VMware.

Member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Börse, Stephan Leithner, commented:

With D7, we’re providing the financial community with a next generation digital securities post-trade platform to unlock the potential of truly digital and decentralised finance. It’s time not only to digitise single processes; it’s time to reinvent post-trading altogether for a stronger, more sustainable and digital future of securities markets.

The company’s CIO/COO, Christoph Böhm, said it is creating “the next generation of future-proof financial infrastructure for the digital era.”

One of Deutsche Börse’s partners in building the platform, R3, developed the distributed ledger technology platform named Corda that produced blockchain networks for the banking industry. It was also used by several central banks trialling central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

The D7 follows the company’s announcement on Tuesday of a new product named HHI, expanding its analytics portfolio. HHI is based on the Herfindahl Hirschman Index, which analyses market concentration using data from the Eurex and Xetra platforms.