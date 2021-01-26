CMC Markets chooses AWS to boost speed of product delivery

The adoption of AWS has freed up development hours, taking CMC Markets’ delivery time from 6 months to 6 weeks in turn allowing clients to benefit from the faster access to our new product innovations.

CMC Markets, a global provider of online trading and technology solutions, today announced that it has picked Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help deliver the next phase of its digital transformation through accelerated delivery of new products and services. AWS will provide the agility, security and resiliency for CMC Markets to deliver on its product development pipeline.

Brendan Foxen, Chief Technology Officer at CMC Markets commented:

Over the last 10 years, our product offering, trades executed and volumes of data have grown considerably. Adopting AWS and using the highest levels of abstraction and native services allows us to develop our product offering with a far greater speed and richness of customer experience, underpinned by the scale and reliability of AWS services.

CMC Markets will primarily be using AWS for new product builds. The company will utilize AWS’s cloud native, serverless services including AWS Lambda, Amazon API Gateway, AWS Fargate and Amazon DynamoDB. New data management requirements will be addressed through AWS’s data and storage services which includes Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon Athena, Amazon Redshift and AWS Glue.

Brendan Foxen continued:

We have already seen outcomes such as reducing the time taken to push changes into our production environment going from days or weeks to as little as 30 minutes. We expect this agility and speed to continue improving as we expand and accelerate our digital transformation in 2021. Going forward, if there is a suitable AWS service for our needs, we will choose that over on boarding a new service provider.

CMC Markets set out to launch a raft of new products in the New Year, the improved infrastructure will play a significant role in ensuring new and existing customers alike can continue to receive the high quality service.

Last week, CMC Markets shared high income expectations for FY21. The London-based company issued a trading update for the third quarter of the financial year with high active client numbers and client income retention remained in excess of 80%. Earlier in January the company also rebranded its B2B arm as CMC Markets Connect.