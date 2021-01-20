CMC Markets shares high income expectations for FY21

CMC Markets, a global provider of online trading and technology solutions, issued a trading update for the third quarter of the financial year, encompassing the period from 1 October 2020 to 31 December 2020. The London-based company reported strong performance for the period driven by high client income retention.
CMC Markets revealed that the business performed well in Q3 with high active client numbers, although at lower levels than earlier in the financial year. The group reported that client income retention remained in excess of 80%, but below the levels reported for H1 2021.
In the first half of the FY 2020, the CMC Market’s revenue from CFDs jumped 135% to around £200 million.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
The group stressed the importance of investment in platform technology in attracting and retaining premium clients and reported it is exploring opportunities to continue to grow and diversify this business
Peter Cruddas, Chief Executive Officer, commented:
I’m delighted by our performance, and as we enter our final financial reporting quarter, we are focusing on delivering on our premium client strategy through technology, service and a resilient trading platform. In addition, we have a healthy pipeline of projects that will drive new revenue streams, which I will talk more about in the next financial year.
Cruddas continued:
In addition, continued investment in our risk infrastructure is delivering latency reduction and pricing and execution efficiencies. This allows us to capture a higher percentage of our premium client income especially during volatile market conditions.
The company’s confidence in full year income has grown and it has boosted its expectations. CM Markets reported net operating income is expected to be £376.6 million, ranging from £370.2 million to £387.5 million. The expected Profit Before Tax would reach £197.2 million, ranging from £191.3 million to £206.3 million.