CMC Markets shares high income expectations for FY21

CMC Markets, a global provider of online trading and technology solutions, issued a trading update for the third quarter of the financial year, encompassing the period from 1 October 2020 to 31 December 2020. The London-based company reported strong performance for the period driven by high client income retention.

CMC Markets revealed that the business performed well in Q3 with high active client numbers, although at lower levels than earlier in the financial year. The group reported that client income retention remained in excess of 80%, but below the levels reported for H1 2021.

In the first half of the FY 2020, the CMC Market’s revenue from CFDs jumped 135% to around £200 million.