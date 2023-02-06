CMC Markets Connect’s Peter Foster moves from Sydney to Singapore to drive institutional growth

Liquidity and white label trading solutions provider CMC Markets Connect today announced that Peter Foster, Institutional Sales APAC, has relocated from the Sydney office of the company to CMC’s Singapore regional hub.

Having joined CMC Markets in 2019, Foster brought almost two decades’ worth of experience, primarily in equity markets. Throughout his career, he has gained a deep understanding of custodial equities whilst at Macquarie Bank, as well as equities lending and structured equity products whilst working for Westpac’s institutional banking division.