CMC Markets Connect’s Peter Foster moves from Sydney to Singapore to drive institutional growth

Liquidity and white label trading solutions provider CMC Markets Connect today announced that Peter Foster, Institutional Sales APAC, has relocated from the Sydney office of the company to CMC’s Singapore regional hub.
Having joined CMC Markets in 2019, Foster brought almost two decades’ worth of experience, primarily in equity markets. Throughout his career, he has gained a deep understanding of custodial equities whilst at Macquarie Bank, as well as equities lending and structured equity products whilst working for Westpac’s institutional banking division.
Richard Elston, Group Head of Institutional at CMC Markets Connect, commented:
Peter has been a significant asset to the team since he joined us four years ago. This move from Sydney to Singapore will enable us to better serve the fast growing market in South East Asia, where we know clients and prospects alike put real value on the benefits of having staff with autonomy available locally to them.
CMC Markets Connect serves institutional clients in many countries across the APAC region. Foster’s relocation aims to ensure that APAC customers receive support and from his extensive knowledge and understanding of physical equities.
Peter Foster added:
Singapore is a vibrant city and is now undoubtedly seen as Asia’s leading financial hub. The decision to bolster the CMC Markets Connect team here will help us cement the company’s position as a leading provider of multi asset liquidity and comprehensive trading solutions across the region.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.