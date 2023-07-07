Euan Marshall has resigned as CFO at CMC Markets

Euan has been a highly valued member of the CMC team, holding various positions since becoming a part of the group in 2011. Over the past 4 years, he has served as the CFO, playing a crucial role in the Company’s transformative journey. On behalf of the Board and colleagues throughout CMC, I would like to express our gratitude to Euan for his dedication and valuable contributions during his tenure.
Euan Marshall, CFO of CMC, commented:
Euan Marshall Source: LinkedIn
I have thoroughly enjoyed working with the extremely talented people at CMC over the last 11 years, and particularly my last 4 years as CFO. The Company has changed significantly during my time here, and through the recent investments in diversifying the business, there are strong foundations in place for the enduring success of the business.
