Euan Marshall has resigned as CFO at CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc today announced that Euan Marshall is stepping down as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and as a Director of the company.

His resignation will take effect from January next year and he will assume the position of CFO at IntegraFin Holdings plc.

In the coming six months, Marshall’s primary objective will be to ensure a smooth transfer of his duties. CMC Markets noted that the process of finding a new CFO will begin soon.