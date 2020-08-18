LeapRate
CLS volumes down 7% MoM in July

Institutional August 18, 2020 —by Valentina Kirilova  0


CLS, the market infrastructure provider of risk mitigation services to the global FX market, has released its operating metrics for July 2020.

The average daily traded volume submitted to CLS was USD1.66 trillion, down 6.8 percent from USD1.78 trillion in June 2020.

 

 

Average daily traded volume submitted to CLS by product (USD trillion)*

July 2019

June 2020

July 2020

Swap

1.251

1.235

1.191

Spot

0.388

0.443

0.386

Forward

0.111

0.100

0.080

Total average daily traded volume submitted to CLS (USD trillion)

1.750

1.778

1.657

* Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout the document may not add up precisely to the totals provided, and percentages may not precisely reflect the exact figures.

CLS Group trading volumes
CLS’s Head of Information Services, Masami Johnstone, commented:

Consistent with the summer holiday season, we saw subdued levels of average daily traded volumes in July 2020. Daily traded volumes were USD1.66 trillion, down 7% from June 2020, comprising FX swap volumes of USD1.191 trillion (-3.6%), forward volumes of USD80 billion (-20%) and spot volumes of USD386 billion (-12.9%). Compared to the previous year the overall trend was also down, with a decrease of 4.8% and 27.9% in FX swap volumes and forward volumes respectively, while spot volumes were relatively unchanged (-0.5%).

Of particular note is the considerable downward trend in forward volumes compared to the previous month and year – a trend that started in April 2020 and has continued through to July.

