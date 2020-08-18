CLS volumes down 7% MoM in July

CLS, the market infrastructure provider of risk mitigation services to the global FX market, has released its operating metrics for July 2020.

The average daily traded volume submitted to CLS was USD1.66 trillion, down 6.8 percent from USD1.78 trillion in June 2020.

Average daily traded volume submitted to CLS by product (USD trillion)* July 2019 June 2020 July 2020 Swap 1.251 1.235 1.191 Spot 0.388 0.443 0.386 Forward 0.111 0.100 0.080 Total average daily traded volume submitted to CLS (USD trillion) 1.750 1.778 1.657

* Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout the document may not add up precisely to the totals provided, and percentages may not precisely reflect the exact figures.