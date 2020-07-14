CLS volumes up 20% MoM in June

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
CLS’s Head of Information Services, Masami Johnstone, commented:
June 2020 saw a recovery in average daily traded volumes in comparison to May. The elevated level of volume continued throughout June, which is a contrast to the relatively quiet period seen between mid-April and the end of May following the extreme volatility in March and early April.
Daily traded volumes were USD1.78 trillion in June, up 20% from May 2020. This was due to a 20.6% increase in FX swap volumes to USD1.24 trillion, forward volumes increasing 35.1% to USD100 billion and spot volumes up 15.1% to USD443 billion. While we saw increases across all products compared to May 2020, FX swap volumes were down 5.2%, forward volumes were down 20.6% and spot volumes were down 2.2% on a year-on-year basis.