CLS volumes up 20% MoM in June

CLS, the market infrastructure provider of risk mitigation services to the global FX market, has released its operating metrics for June 2020.

The average daily traded volume submitted to CLS was USD1.78 trillion, up 20% from USD1.48 trillion in May 2020.

Average daily traded volume submitted to CLS by product (USD trillion)* June 2019 May 2020 June 2020 Forward 0.126 0.074 0.100 Swap 1.303 1.024 1.235 Spot 0.453 0.385 0.443 Total average daily traded volume submitted to CLS (USD trillion) 1.882 1.483 1.778

* Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout the document may not add up precisely to the totals provided, and percentages may not precisely reflect the exact figures.