CLS volumes up 20% MoM in June

Institutional July 14, 2020 —by Valentina Kirilova


CLS, the market infrastructure provider of risk mitigation services to the global FX market, has released its operating metrics for June 2020.

The average daily traded volume submitted to CLS was USD1.78 trillion, up 20% from USD1.48 trillion in May 2020.

 

 

Average daily traded volume submitted to CLS by product (USD trillion)*

 June 2019 May 2020 June 2020
Forward 0.126 0.074 0.100
Swap 1.303 1.024 1.235
Spot 0.453 0.385 0.443
Total average daily traded volume submitted to CLS (USD trillion) 1.882 1.483 1.778

 * Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout the document may not add up precisely to the totals provided, and percentages may not precisely reflect the exact figures.

CLS Group trading volumes

CLS’s Head of Information Services, Masami Johnstone, commented:

June 2020 saw a recovery in average daily traded volumes in comparison to May. The elevated level of volume continued throughout June, which is a contrast to the relatively quiet period seen between mid-April and the end of May following the extreme volatility in March and early April.

Daily traded volumes were USD1.78 trillion in June, up 20% from May 2020. This was due to a 20.6% increase in FX swap volumes to USD1.24 trillion, forward volumes increasing 35.1% to USD100 billion and spot volumes up 15.1% to USD443 billion. While we saw increases across all products compared to May 2020, FX swap volumes were down 5.2%, forward volumes were down 20.6% and spot volumes were down 2.2% on a year-on-year basis.

