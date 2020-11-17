Menu

CLS reports 4% MoM drop in October average daily traded volume

Institutional November 17, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


CLS, the market infrastructure provider of risk mitigation services to the global FX market, has released its operating metrics for October 2020.

The average daily traded volume submitted to CLS was USD 1.707 trillion, down by 4.4% from USD1.785 trillion in September 2020.

Average daily traded volume submitted to CLS by product (USD trillion) October 2019 September 2020 October 2020  
Forward 0.094 0.108 0.116
Swap 1.276 1.250 1.202
Spot 0.415 0.427 0.389
Total average daily traded volume submitted to CLS (USD trillion) 1.785 1.785 1.707
CLS Group trading volumes
CLS’s Head of Information Services, Masami Johnstone, commented:

After the surge in volume in September, daily traded volumes in October were subdued at USD1.71 trillion (-4.4%). Both FX spot and FX swap volumes declined compared to the previous month by 8.9% and 3.8%, respectively. The spot volume decline was notable for EURUSD, where there was a 13% decline in volumes compared to September. Overall, Forward volumes increased by 7.4% compared to the previous month and by 23.5% compared to October 2019.

