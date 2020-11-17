CLS reports 4% MoM drop in October average daily traded volume

CLS, the market infrastructure provider of risk mitigation services to the global FX market, has released its operating metrics for October 2020.
The average daily traded volume submitted to CLS was USD 1.707 trillion, down by 4.4% from USD1.785 trillion in September 2020.
|Average daily traded volume submitted to CLS by product (USD trillion)
|October 2019
|September 2020
|October 2020
|Forward
|0.094
|0.108
|0.116
|Swap
|1.276
|1.250
|1.202
|Spot
|0.415
|0.427
|0.389
|Total average daily traded volume submitted to CLS (USD trillion)
|1.785
|1.785
|1.707