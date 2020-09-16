CLS reports steady volumes MoM in August

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
CLS’s Head of Information Services, Masami Johnstone, commented:
Daily traded volumes in August were flat (-0.5%) versus the previous month, at USD1.65 trillion. This comprised FX swap volumes of USD1.188 trillion (-0.3%), forward volumes of USD77 billion (-3.8%) and spot volumes of USD384 billion (-0.5%). Compared to August 2019, FX swap volumes were slightly down (-0.8%), while forward and spot volumes recorded a decrease of 30.6% and 12.9%, respectively.
On Thursday 27 August, Fed Chairman Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole conference announcing a move to a flexible average inflation targeting regime coincided with the peak August volume of USD2.28 trillion.