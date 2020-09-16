LeapRate
CLS reports steady volumes MoM in August

Institutional September 16, 2020 —by Valentina Kirilova


CLS, the market infrastructure provider of risk mitigation services to the global FX market, has released its operating metrics for August 2020.

The average daily traded volume submitted to CLS was USD1.649 trillion, down 0.5 percent from USD1.657 trillion in July 2020.

 

 

Average daily traded volume submitted to CLS by product (USD trillion)

 August 2019 July 2020 August 2020
Swap 1.198 1.191 1.188
Spot 0.441 0.386 0.384
Forward 0.111 0.080 0.077
Total average daily traded volume submitted to CLS (USD trillion) 1.750 1.657 1.649
CLS Group trading volumes
CLS’s Head of Information Services, Masami Johnstone, commented:

Daily traded volumes in August were flat (-0.5%) versus the previous month, at USD1.65 trillion. This comprised FX swap volumes of USD1.188 trillion (-0.3%), forward volumes of USD77 billion (-3.8%) and spot volumes of USD384 billion (-0.5%). Compared to August 2019, FX swap volumes were slightly down (-0.8%), while forward and spot volumes recorded a decrease of 30.6% and 12.9%, respectively.

On Thursday 27 August, Fed Chairman Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole conference announcing a move to a flexible average inflation targeting regime coincided with the peak August volume of USD2.28 trillion.

