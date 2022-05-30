Centroid Solution’s connectivity engine integrates with FTX

After the exciting news on the integration to Binance, Centroid Solutions has added another crypto exchange, FTX, by integrating their APIs for real-time market data and trading.

The firm also said that Centroid clients can establish connections to FTX from the Centroid Bridge engine and gain access to a wide variety of crypto trading products.

Cristian Vlasceanu, CEO of Centroid Solutions, commented:

The connectivity to FTX is one of many integrations and functionalities that we have been working on, as we look to enhance our multi-asset connectivity capabilities of the Centroid Bridge Engine, to provide our clients more options to expand and grow their business. We will be sharing more exciting news on our solutions over the coming months.

Earlier in April, Centroid partnered with FCA-regulated digital brokerage GCEX to broadened the broker’s liquidity reach.