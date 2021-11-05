Cboe Global Markets to introduce US Treasuries Trading Platform

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. revealed plans to launch a new dealer-to-dealer electronic trading platform for On-The-Run US Treasuries. The Cboe Fixed Income platform will be Cboe’s first cash US Fixed Income product offering. It will further diversify and expand its products, services and technology offerings into new markets around the globe. Cboe detailed that the platform is planned to launch in the second quarter of 2022.

Cboe Fixed Income is built to enable dealers in US Treasuries to efficiently source liquidity and trade in size, while reducing market impact.

Jonathan Weinberg, Senior Vice President and Head of FX and U.S. Treasuries at Cboe Global Markets, said: